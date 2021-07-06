24,528 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Rent-A-Center accounts for 1.0% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

RCII stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 7,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

