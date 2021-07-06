201,100 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 201,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPYU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

BPYU stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

