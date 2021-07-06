$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $244.86 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

