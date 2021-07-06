1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

DIBS stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

