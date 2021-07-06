19,540 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Aviva PLC grew its position in Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avient by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

