19,252 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $554,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,008 shares of company stock worth $1,298,488. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.