$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $33.09 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

