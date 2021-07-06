18,298 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.