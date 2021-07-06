17,652 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 4.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

