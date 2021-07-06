16,387 Shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,194. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,580 shares of company stock worth $13,037,408. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

