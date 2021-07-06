159,210 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 16.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Equity Residential by 278.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 55,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,633. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

