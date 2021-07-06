15,750 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

