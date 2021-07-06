157,132 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,926,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. 27,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

