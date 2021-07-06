14,958 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

DRQ stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

