141,100 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

