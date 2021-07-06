140,900 Shares in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of VCKAU stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.