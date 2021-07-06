133,624 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ECC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,311. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 76.52%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

