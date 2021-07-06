100,000 Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

TBSAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,130. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

