10,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000.

Shares of SCOBU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

