$1.47 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.76. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 574.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 546,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.