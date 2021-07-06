$1.14 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.10. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

HWC traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

