0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $256,892.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

