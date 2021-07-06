$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. 3,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.