$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TNL opened at $60.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

