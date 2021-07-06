-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.45). Euronav reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million.

EURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

