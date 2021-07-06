$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

