$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBMD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $298.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

