$0.32 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,130. The company has a market cap of $590.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

