$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NLS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 5,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,618. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

