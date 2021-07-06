-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

VBIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

