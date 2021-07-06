-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Frontline reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Frontline by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontline by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 71,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

