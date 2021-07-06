-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.