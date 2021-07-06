$0.03 EPS Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

