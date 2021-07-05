Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $130,307.91 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90.

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 822,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

