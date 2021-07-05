Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $130,307.91 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90.
- On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $73,736.12.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 822,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
