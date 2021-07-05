Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

