Zero Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $10,441.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00338285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00137789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00189262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,198,028 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

