Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $148,349.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00911241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.08209160 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,507,445 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.