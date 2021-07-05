Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.04

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00006046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.80 million and $122,789.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,742,974 coins and its circulating supply is 10,713,474 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

