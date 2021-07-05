Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Zalando has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

