Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,659 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises about 8.8% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $51,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $175.90. 10,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,844. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.72.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,190 shares of company stock worth $57,303,916 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

