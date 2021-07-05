Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.