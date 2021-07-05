Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.94 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

