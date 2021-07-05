Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

SYIEY has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Symrise’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

