Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

