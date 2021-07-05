Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post sales of $17.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. The Joint reported sales of $12.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $75.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $76.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.09 million, with estimates ranging from $93.47 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $83.41 on Monday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Joint by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $278,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

