Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

