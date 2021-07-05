Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post sales of $35.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

