Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce sales of $7.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $92.80 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.00.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,446,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

