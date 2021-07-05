Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Shares of NET traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.02. 1,455,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,925. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.52. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

