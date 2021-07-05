Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ViewRay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

